The Omicron variant is detected in over 50per cent of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The situation is becoming more complicated every day due to the fact that Omicron begins to dominate the proportion of cases. Recent studies said that it was 41% but today we can say with confidence that more than half of the sick are infected with omicron," the Mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

