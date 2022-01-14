OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Omicron variant detected in over 50% of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow
Listen to this article

The Omicron variant is detected in over 50per cent of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The situation is becoming more complicated every day due to the fact that Omicron begins to dominate the proportion of cases. Recent studies said that it was 41% but today we can say with confidence that more than half of the sick are infected with omicron," the Mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout