The Covid-19 positivity rate has doubled in US' New York City as the Omicron cases surge ahead of Christmas and New year holidays. According to Dr Jay Varma, top health advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the test positivity rate was at 3.95 on December 9, which surged to 7.8% on December 12. However, the test positivity is only for PCR.

In a tweet, Dr Varma wrote, "This is SARS-CoV-2 evading both vaccine and virus-induced immunity *against infection* unlike any variant before. That's the only explanation for the dramatic jump in positivity. Consensus for now (but subject to change) is that immunity *against severe disease* should be far better".

Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC.



Test positivity doubling in three days



12/9 - 3.9%

12/10 - 4.2%

12/11 - 6.4%

12/12 - 7.8%



Note: Test % is only for PCR & NYC does more per capita daily than most places ~67K PCR/day + 19K [reported] antigen over past few days (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PhxsZq55jn — Jay Varma (@DrJayVarma) December 16, 2021

In another tweet, Varma said that the risk of Covid infection continues even if someone is fully vaccinated along with the booster dose. However, the chances of infection, hospitalisation, or death are more for an unvaccinated individual.

This is #SARSCoV2 evading both vaccine & virus induced immunity *against infection* unlike any variant before. That's only explanation for dramatic jump in positivity. Consensus for now (but subject to change) is that immunity *against severe disease* should be far better. (2/2) — Jay Varma (@DrJayVarma) December 16, 2021

Aledade Inc founder and CEO Farzad Mostashari also said that Omicron is ripping through America and added, "Even as the Delta wave continues to kill over a thousand people a day, Omicron is already here, and there is no reason to believe that the explosive growth we have seen in other countries, and in the local outbreak (like Cornell University) isn't happening across the US already".

1/ Omicron is ripping through America right now, to an extent we won't fully realize until later



At this point, I think most people can hope to delay infection, but not to avoid it.



I don't think herd immunity is a realistic goal anymore



Here's what I think it means for us — Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) December 17, 2021

6/ those who are choosing not to get vaccinated will see explosive rates of infection, and will become immunized (and some will get very sick). I can't do anything about that.



I am most worried about the immunocompromised and the elderly. (The children were never at high risk) — Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) December 17, 2021

He said if someone has chosen to not get vaccinated would see explosive rates of infection.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Friday warned that unvaccinated Americans face “a winter of severe illness and death" as he urged initial doses and booster shots amid a surge of cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

According to data released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York and jersey are the two US states with the most rapid spread of the newly identified variant. 13.1% of cases have surfaced from new York and New Jersey, compared with a national average of 2.9%.

Infections have surged 40% over the past two weeks across the country, and deaths have increased by more than a third during that same period, with more than 1,300 Americans dying of coronavirus daily

The CDC warned that the omicron variant could overwhelm hospital systems and that the US could see an estimated 1.3 million cases by Christmas Day.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa at the end of November and has swiftly spread globally. In India, a total of 83 cases of Omicron have been reported, so far.

