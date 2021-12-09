Omicron variant sends some office holiday parties back to Zoom

Papaya Global, an Herzliya, Israel-based payroll and payment-management platform with U.S. offices in New York and Austin, is embracing hybrid options, holding an in-person holiday cocktail dinner at a restaurant in one city and a speakeasy in the other on the same evening. Then the company will hold a holiday lunch in the Austin office that people can also attend virtually. Remote employees will be projected on a big screen.

