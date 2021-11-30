Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron variant: WHO calls countries to keep calm, take ‘rational’ measures

Tedros said we have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines
1 min read . 07:46 PM IST AFP

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said we call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures

The World Health Organization called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take "rational" measures in response to the new, fast-spreading Covid variant Omicron, which has sparked global panic.

"We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.

"We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he added.

