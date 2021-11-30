Omicron variant: WHO calls countries to keep calm, take ‘rational’ measures

Omicron variant: WHO calls countries to keep calm, take ‘rational’ measures1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said we call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said we call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures
The World Health Organization called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take "rational" measures in response to the new, fast-spreading Covid variant Omicron, which has sparked global panic.
The World Health Organization called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take "rational" measures in response to the new, fast-spreading Covid variant Omicron, which has sparked global panic.
"We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.
"We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.
"We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he added.
"We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!