Omicron XBB.1.5 strain is fast spreading across the globe. As per a recent study, the COVID variant is 63 times less likely to be neutralised by existing antibodies than the BA.2 subvariant. Also, it is 49 times more resistant than the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. World Health Organisation (WHO) recently pointed out that XBB.1.5 has been reported from 38 countries, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain and 2% in Denmark.

Meanwhile, INSACOG earlier this week stated that a total of 26 cases of COVID's XBB.1.5 has been found in India so far. The variant has been in 11 states and Union territories till now, including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Amid the virus scare, many are worried that whether this variant can cause severe infections and what are its top symptoms.

What is the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant?

The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.

What are the top symptoms of the variant?

There is no evidence of any new or classic symptom associated with this Omicron XBB’s offshoot. XBB.1.5 led COVID infections are having the same impact on people as the previous variants were.

Classic COVID symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, headache are seen in patients reporting positive for COVID.

Experts further added that XBB.1.5 are more likely to report flu-like symptoms like feeling very sick in general due to the high fevers

Can it cause severe disease?

According to NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, it is yet not clear whether it can cause severe infection but highly recommended that people should ensure that they are vaccinated to remain safe.

It said, "We do not know yet whether XBB.1.5 may cause more severe disease. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine — including the updated booster — is still the best way to protect yourself from hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including from these new variants.