Omicron XBB.1.5: Top Covid symptoms people are reporting now

Omicron XBB.1.5 strain is fast spreading across the globe. As per a recent study, the COVID variant is 63 times less likely to be neutralised by existing antibodies than the BA.2 subvariant. Also, it is 49 times more resistant than the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. World Health Organisation (WHO) recently pointed out that XBB.1.5 has been reported from 38 countries, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain and 2% in Denmark.

