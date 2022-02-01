The current surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant is yet to peak in many countries and measures to curb the spread should be eased slowly, said the World Health Organization on Tuesday.

"We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.

"And so now is not the time to lift everything all at once. We have always urged, always (be) very cautious, in applying interventions as well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by piece. Because this virus is is quite dynamic," she added.

Further, the health body urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly follow others in relaxing measures.

WHO emergency chief Mine Ryan said he feared that political pressure might result in some countries reopening their societies prematurely, leading to unnecessary further transmissions of Covid-19 and deaths.

“I think it's a transition phase for many countries, not every country in the same situation. Those countries who are making decisions to open up more broadly, also need to be sure of capacity to reintroduce measures, with community acceptance, if needed. So as if we open the doors quickly, you better be very well able to close it very quickly as well," said Ryan.

Further, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that it was too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," said Ghebreyesus, adding that "this virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."

His comment came as Denmark on Tuesday became the first EU country to lift all of its domestic Covid curbs despite record numbers of cases of the milder Omicron variant, with a number of other countries eying similar moves.

