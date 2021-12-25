2 min read.Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 04:35 PM ISTLivemint
The most common symptoms reported by scientists in United Kingdom are running nose, headaches, fatigue, sneezing and sore throats.
In the latest development of the new coronavirus variant Omicron study, scientists in United Kingdom have said that the symptopms of a patients infected with the variant will be the same as those of common cold.
The scientists have also urged the British government to incorporate increased symptoms in their public health policy on the coronavirus infection or Covid-19.
The variant has also shown higher potential of transmissibility.
On Thursday, Dr Bruce Patterson, who works for single cell diagnostic company IncellDx, also claimed that he has not seen as much of a loss of taste and smell compared to the previous variants.
He added that fatigue is present in Omicron-affected patients too, like in the cases of other coronavirus variants.
Dr Patterson said that Omicron looked similar to a virus called parainfluenza.
So far, Omicron is causing less severe strain, compared to early variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. A doctor in the United Kingdom has revealed a new Covid-19 symptom caused by the Omicron variant - really bad night sweats.
Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, told The Sun last week about the "telltale sign" - the sweats which are "those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes".
Omicron was detected in samples in South Africa on 24 November.
It has been confirmed in more than 100 countries so far.
