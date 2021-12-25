Omicron's new symptoms match those of common cold, finds study. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the latest development of the new coronavirus variant Omicron study, scientists in United Kingdom have said that the symptopms of a patients infected with the variant will be the same as those of common cold.

The scientists have also urged the British government to incorporate increased symptoms in their public health policy on the coronavirus infection or Covid-19.

The researchers found that patients had running nose, headaches, fatigue, sneezing and sore throats.

The study was based on the analysis of confirmed cases in London, as listed on the Zoe Covid app.

At least half of those reporting cold-like symptoms tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Guardian report on the analysis of data.

But only half of infected users also reported on classic three symptoms – fever, cough or loss of smell or taste – the Guardian report further said.

A committee of scientific advisers had also backed this analysis in a meeting on Thursday, saying that the loss of smell or taste seems to be reported less frequently.

The World Health Organization had termed this new variant as a 'variant of concern'. This has thirty seven mutations, due to which it is believed to be more resistant to drugs.

The variant has also shown higher potential of transmissibility.

On Thursday, Dr Bruce Patterson, who works for single cell diagnostic company IncellDx, also claimed that he has not seen as much of a loss of taste and smell compared to the previous variants.

He added that fatigue is present in Omicron-affected patients too, like in the cases of other coronavirus variants.

Dr Patterson said that Omicron looked similar to a virus called parainfluenza.

So far, Omicron is causing less severe strain, compared to early variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. A doctor in the United Kingdom has revealed a new Covid-19 symptom caused by the Omicron variant - really bad night sweats.

Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, told The Sun last week about the "telltale sign" - the sweats which are "those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes".

Omicron was detected in samples in South Africa on 24 November.

It has been confirmed in more than 100 countries so far.

