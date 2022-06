World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity

Such a variant-adapted vaccine may benefit those who have already received the primary series of shots, the agency's panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said, it added.

The vaccines could be considered for use globally by the agency once they get emergency use authorization or an approval by a stringent national regulatory authority.

Moderna and Pfizer Inc are already working towards developing potential next generation booster. The vaccine will target Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.

Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.