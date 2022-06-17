Omicron-specific COVID vaccines to be a reality soon? What WHO said

Moderna and Pfizer Inc are already working towards developing potential next generation booster. The vaccine will target Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.
Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
