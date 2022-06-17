Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron-specific COVID vaccines to be a reality soon? What WHO said

Moderna and Pfizer Inc are already working towards developing potential next generation booster.
1 min read . 09:23 PM ISTLivemint

World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a modified coronavirus vaccine that targets the Omicron variant can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity

Such a variant-adapted vaccine may benefit those who have already received the primary series of shots, the agency's panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said, it added.

The vaccines could be considered for use globally by the agency once they get emergency use authorization or an approval by a stringent national regulatory authority.

Moderna and Pfizer Inc are already working towards developing potential next generation booster. The vaccine will target Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.

Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

