Omicron-targeted COVID shot shows better response: Moderna

Omicron-targeted COVID shot shows better response: Moderna2 min read . 09:33 PM IST
The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial which enrolled over 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.
The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial which enrolled over 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.
Moderna Inc on June 8 said that a new version of its coronavirus vaccine has produced a better immune response against Omicron variant than the original shot. This new development comes at a time when the drugmaker pursues a booster against a surge in infections in the fall season.
Moderna Inc on June 8 said that a new version of its coronavirus vaccine has produced a better immune response against Omicron variant than the original shot. This new development comes at a time when the drugmaker pursues a booster against a surge in infections in the fall season.
The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial which enrolled over 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron, said the firm.
The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial which enrolled over 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron, said the firm.
The company added that it plans to submit data on the vaccine -- which targets Omicron as well as the original coronavirus strain -- to regulators in the coming weeks and the doses could be available to consumers in late summer, sending its shares up 3%.
The company added that it plans to submit data on the vaccine -- which targets Omicron as well as the original coronavirus strain -- to regulators in the coming weeks and the doses could be available to consumers in late summer, sending its shares up 3%.
Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the company was in touch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on the design of the study, which should make the filings a smooth process.
Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the company was in touch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on the design of the study, which should make the filings a smooth process.
Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the company was in touch with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on the design of the study, which should make the filings a smooth process.
Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the company was in touch with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on the design of the study, which should make the filings a smooth process.
"We expect those to be relatively straightforward discussions and submissions," he said.
"We expect those to be relatively straightforward discussions and submissions," he said.
It is not known if countries including the United States will adopt annual fall boosters, similar to the flu market.
It is not known if countries including the United States will adopt annual fall boosters, similar to the flu market.
"The data look quite comforting and convincing," said Vanderbilt University Medical Center's infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner.
"The data look quite comforting and convincing," said Vanderbilt University Medical Center's infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner.
He said, while he expects the FDA to authorize the vaccine, it is not known if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend the shot for all adults or for a subset of the population such as older people.
He said, while he expects the FDA to authorize the vaccine, it is not known if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend the shot for all adults or for a subset of the population such as older people.
The company had been ramping up manufacturing of the new booster with an aim to be ready to ship as early as August, said Chief Executive Stephane Bancel.
The company had been ramping up manufacturing of the new booster with an aim to be ready to ship as early as August, said Chief Executive Stephane Bancel.
In the study, which did not measure vaccine effectiveness, the booster, the vaccine generated greater antibodies against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants compared to the original shot.
In the study, which did not measure vaccine effectiveness, the booster, the vaccine generated greater antibodies against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants compared to the original shot.
With inputs from Reuters.
With inputs from Reuters.