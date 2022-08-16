Late last year, the Omicron COVID variant was first spotted in South Africa and within months, it became the dominant coronavirus strain the world over. And with that, the pattern of virus spread significantly changed as new subvariants cropped up every few months. Owing to this, the experts have been working on an Omicron-specific vaccine that became a reality recently with Moderna Inc. receiving approval from the UK government for a Covid-19 booster shot that targets omicron. The snappily-named Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron has been given the green light for use in the UK and is expected to be rolled out in other countries soon. Here’s all you need to know:

