North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday exchanged letters with Russian President Vladimir Putin to vow to advance their ties and wishing him victory over what he called hegemony and pressure from imperialists, said Pyongyang's state media.

The letters, which marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between North Korea and Russia, came a month after Kim's rare trip to Moscow during which he discussed military cooperation with Putin, Reuters reported.

In the letter, Kim sounded extremely satisfied with their "candid, comprehensive" discussions during the visit. He pledged to further develop relations to a "new height" and wished Putin good luck in resisting Western pressure over Ukraine.

"I hope that the Russian people, who have set out to build a strong nation, will always achieve only victory and glory in their struggle to protect the country's sovereignty, dignity, security, and peace by crushing the imperialists' persistent hegemonic policy and anti-Russia scheme to isolate and stifle it," the letter read as quoted by Reuters.

On the other hand, Putin said their recent meeting was more evidence of developing ties.

"I am convinced that implementing the agreements will contribute to further expanding the constructive bilateral cooperation for improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries and ensuring security and stability in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia as a whole," Putin said in a message to Kim.

Kim's visit has stoked US concerns that a revived Moscow-Pyongyang axis could bolster Russia's military in Ukraine and provide Kim with missile technology banned under UN resolutions, as per Reuters reports.

Washington has accused has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets, and missiles.

However, Pyongyang and Moscow have denied any arms transactions and promised to deepen defense cooperation.

Last month, Kim ordered unspecified steps to further develop relations with Russia after his recent visit to the country as his foreign rivals warned that any cooperation on military weapons would be dangerous and bring consequences.

Experts speculated North Korea and Russia likely discussed banned arms transfer deals and other cooperation measures during Kim's six-day trip last week. They say the two countries are serious about sharply boosting their ties while they are engaged in separate confrontations with the West.

Kim underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation in every field, making a substantial contribution to the promotion of the well-being of the people of the two countries.

(With Reuters inputs)

