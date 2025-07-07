On BRICS sidelines, PM Modi, Cuban President explore ties in Ayurveda, UPI – ‘Economic relations have potential to grow’

PM Modi at BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6.

Both leaders also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in areas including Ayurveda, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), disaster management, and capacity building, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | Pahalgam attack blow to entire humanity: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the global South, including health, pandemics, and climate change. The statement added that they appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena.

‘Economic relations have a lot of potential’ "PM Narendra Modi met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Both leaders exchanged views on various facets of India-Cuba relationship including in the areas of economic cooperation, biotechnology, pharma, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI, disaster management, and capacity building, Jaiswal said.

PM Modi also said in a post on X that it was wonderful to meet President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba.

Also Read | BRICS condemn violence in Gaza and Iran, call for global reform

“In our talks, we covered a wide range of subjects. Economic relations between our nations have a lot of potential to grow in the coming times. Equally promising are sectors like technology, healthcare and energy. The growing acceptance of Ayurveda in Cuba is surely a great thing. We even discussed ways to strengthen disaster management apparatus,” the prime minister said.

Modi calls for sanctions against terrorists Earlier, speaking at the summit, PM Modi said that the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed on April 22, was a blow not only to India but to humanity.

“There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. For personal or political gain, giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable,” he said at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Economic relations between our nations have a lot of potential to grow in the coming times.

PM Modi called for sanctions against terrorists and said that giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable.