On call, Trump advises Japan PM to lower the volume with China’s Xi on Taiwan

United States President Donald Trump called Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

Trump spoke with Takaichi after Chinese President Xi Jinping called the U.S. president and spoke about China's historic claim to the democratic self-governing island as well as Washington and Beijing’s joint responsibility to manage the world order, the Journal said.

Takaichi had remarked earlier in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response, causing a diplomatic furor with China.