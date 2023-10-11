On Hamas attack, Joe Biden says ‘it was stated purpose to annihilate Israel’

US President Joe Biden condemns Hamas attack as 'unadulterated evil'. Blinken to travel to Israel and Jordan to bolster security.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the Hamas attack on Israel is an “unadulterated evil unleashed on the world". At least 14 American citizens were killed in the Israel-Hamas war that claimed more than 1,500 lives on both sides so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It was Hamas' stated purpose to annihilate the state of Israel and kill Jewish people. There are moments in this life – and I mean this literally – when pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend," Biden said.

"The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas – a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews," Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Biden vowed his administration's “rock solid and unwavering" support to Israel. The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take necessary action against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Hamas war He informed that the United States has enhanced its military force posture in the region. “This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians were slaughtered – not just killed, slaughtered – in Israel. Among them, at least 14 American citizens were killed."

"Parents butchered (who were) using their bodies to try to protect their children. Stomach-turning reports of babies being killed. Entire families were slain. Young people were massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," the US President said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he will travel to Israel and Jordan from October 11-13, where he will meet with senior officials.

“The Secretary will reiterate his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemn those attacks in the strongest terms. The Secretary will also reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with the government and people of Israel. He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel’s security and underscore the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself," said the State Department.

Blinken also spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to reaffirm unwavering US support for Israel’s right to defend itself. He reiterated his condolences for all those killed or injured and for those still missing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!