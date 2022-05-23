This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / On monkeypox virus mutation, here's what WHO said
On monkeypox virus mutation, here's what WHO said
2 min read.07:19 PM ISTAgencies
Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, said that mutations are typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases will help inform understanding of the current outbreak
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated, a senior executive at the UN agency said on Monday, noting the infectious disease that is endemic in west and central Africa has tended not to change.
Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat which is part of the WHO Emergencies Programme, said that mutations are typically lower with this virus, although genome sequencing of cases will help inform understanding of the current outbreak.
Monkeypox cases around the world
As many as 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.
The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.
Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:
ASIA-PACIFIC
* AUSTRALIA on May 20 reported its first case in a traveller who recently returned from Britain. Another suspected case was also identified.