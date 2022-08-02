Home / News / World / On Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Chinese Minister says, ‘those who play with fire…’
On Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Chinese Minister says, ‘those who play with fire…’
2 min read.11:45 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Amid the tensions surrounding Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, the US House Speaker on Tuesday said the United States cannot stand by as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) threatens Taiwan and democracy. Even as China has condemned the move vociferously Russia has come out to support its stand, calling the visit a provocation.
After stepping on Taiwan soil despite China's warning Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker said the their country cannot stand by as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) "threatens" Taiwan and democracy.
"We cannot stand by as the CCP proceeds to threaten Taiwan - and democracy itself," Pelosi said in an op-ed for The Washington Post newspaper. She landed in Taiwan as part of a Congressional delegation's tour of the Indo-Pacific region in the face of the China threat on Tuesday night.
"The Taiwan Relations Act set out America's commitment to a democratic Taiwan, providing the framework for an economic and diplomatic relationship that would quickly flourish into a key partnership. It fostered a deep friendship rooted in shared interests and values: self-determination and self-government, democracy and freedom, human dignity and human rights," she said.
The US House Speaker, who is second in line to the Oval Office after the US vice-president, said the US must stand by Taiwan, which is an island of resilience.
In response to the visit of the US delegation, Chinese People's Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that those US politicians who “play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will “come to no good end", according to a ministry statement quoted by Reuters.
He did not specify any US politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Calling Taiwan an inalienable part of China, the statement read, "(the visit) has severely impacted the political foundation of Sino-US relations, grossly infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile Russian foreign ministry has come out to support China's aggressive stand on the issue, calling the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi a clear provocation. China has the right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, the ministry added in a statement.
Moscow had earlier warned Washington that the trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing.
Starting from the evening of August 2, the Chinese armed forces will begin military operations around Taiwan, long-range live firing will be held in the Taiwan Strait, and conventional missile tests will be organized in the sea area of the eastern part of the island.
"These actions are a fair deterrent to the recent major escalation of US negative actions on the Taiwan issue and a serious warning to the pro-Taiwan independence forces," Shi Yi said.
Pelosi's plane landed in Taiwan amid a heightened security threat from China. Beijing has warned the US that it will "pay the price" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, which is the highest level of US visits in more than two decades.
Since the reports of the US House Speaker's visit were released last month, Beijing has been warning of Pelosi's Taiwan visit saying that it will act strongly and take countermeasures if the US side insists on going ahead with the visit.
Since the reports of the US House Speaker's visit were released last month, Beijing has been warning of Pelosi's Taiwan visit saying that it will act strongly and take countermeasures if the US side insists on going ahead with the visit.