On PM Modi’s border row comments, China says, 'noted the remarks...'

Mao Ning said China believes 'sound and stable China, India relations' serve the common interests of both sides

A day after Prime Minister said that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important, China said that it has "noted the remarks" and that "sound and stable ties" serve the common interests of both the nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with US magazine Newsweek, PM Modi had called for addressing the border situation with China "urgently".

"China has noted the remarks by the prime minister," Mao Ning, the spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry said in a media briefing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added that China believes "sound and stable China, India relations" serve the common interests of both sides and "are conducive to peace and development of the region and beyond."

PM Modi, in his interview, said that the stable relations are important "for not just our two countries but the entire region and world".

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mao, on Thursday, said the question around the border "does not represent the entirety of the India-China relations" and that it should be "managed properly".

The relations between two neighbouring countries have remained affected since a border standoff erupted in 2020 after a violent clash at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

Since then, the two sides have held 21 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the issue but it has persisted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to China, the two sides have agreed to disengage from four points: Galwan Valley, the Pangong Lake, Hot Springs, and Jianan Daban (Gogra).

India is also reportedly asking Chinese Army to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas.

"We hope India will work in the same direction with China, handle the bilateral relations from the strategic heights and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust, stick to dialogue and cooperation, handle differences properly and put the bilateral relations forward on sound and stable track," Mao said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

