On the brink of wider war, the Middle East finds common ground in humor
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Aug 2024, 05:05 PM IST
SummaryAs they brace for the next exchange of fire, residents of Tehran, Beirut and Tel Aviv pass the time by making fun of the antagonists.
Just a few days ago, Diana Hillel was convinced she’d be stuck inside her Tel Aviv home for the better part of a month making sure her two children were safe from any attack by Israel’s regional enemies. But on Friday, the 34-year-old makeup artist got tired of worrying.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less