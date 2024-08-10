On the brink of wider war, the Middle East finds common ground in humor

Both Iran and Hezbollah promised swift retaliation for the assassinations in fiery rhetoric that set off a diplomatic scramble to avoid a wider war. The U.S. moved warships and jet fighters into the region to help fight off any attack on Israel. Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. have launched a last-ditch effort to resuscitate cease-fire talks that have failed for months to pause the fighting in Gaza that is at the root of the current conflict.