Today’s Highlight in History: Today, June 30 marks important key events in the history of politics to the realm of literature. Take a look:

Night of the Long Knives, 1934 On June 30, 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as the “Night of the Long Knives.”

Margaret Mitchell's novel "Gone With the Wind" was indeed released in 1936 and quickly became one of the most popular and enduring works of American literature.

The novel is set in the American South before, during, and after the Civil War. It follows the life of Scarlett O'Hara, a strong-willed Southern belle, as she navigates through personal tragedies, societal changes, and the ravages of war.

Former US President Donald Trump step into North Korea, 2019 June 30, 2019, when President Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea. This unprecedented move occurred during his visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

The DMZ has been a heavily fortified border since the Korean War armistice in 1953, and Trump's impromptu step across the border represented a significant symbolic gesture toward diplomacy with North Korea.

Zaire declared independence from Belgium, 1960 Zaire declared independence from Belgium on June 30, 1960, marking a significant moment in African decolonization. Led by figures like Patrice Lumumba, the country sought self-governance after decades of Belgian colonial rule. The declaration was followed by challenges including political instability, ethnic tensions, and conflicts, which profoundly shaped the nation's history.

World's first emergency telephone number 999 launched, 1937 The emergency telephone number 999 was launched in London on June 30, 1937. It was implemented by the London Fire Brigade and later adopted nationally across the United Kingdom.

The introduction of 999 aimed to provide a quick and easy-to-remember number that the public could dial in case of emergencies, such as fires, medical emergencies, and crimes in progress.

Here are some notable birthdays for today: Lea Massari, known for her role in "L’Avventura," turns 91.

Nancy Dussault, actor, celebrates her 88th birthday.

Billy Mills, Olympic track champion, is 86.

Robert Ballard, the oceanographer, turns 82.

Glenn Shorrock, singer-songwriter of Little River Band fame, celebrates his 80th birthday.

Stanley Clarke, renowned jazz musician, is 73.

David Garrison, known for "Married…with Children," turns 72.

David Alan Grier, actor and comedian, is 68.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor, celebrates his 66th birthday.

Vincent D’Onofrio, actor, turns 65.

Deirdre Lovejoy, known for her role in "The Wire," is 62.

Rupert Graves, actor, celebrates his 61st birthday.

Mike Tyson, former boxer, turns 58.