On World Consumer Rights Day 2022, here's the theme, history and significance

On World Consumer Rights Day 2022, here's the theme, history and significance2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- World Consumer Rights Day is an annual event that brings the international consumer movement together to celebrate and show support
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A consumer has the right to be aware of their rights. This is important in order to protect them against market abuses and social injustices. 15 March marks World Consumer Rights Day. This day is celebrated as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs.
A consumer has the right to be aware of their rights. This is important in order to protect them against market abuses and social injustices. 15 March marks World Consumer Rights Day. This day is celebrated as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs.
Consumer remains the most neglected being in the scarcity ridden society. A business unit cannot ignore its consumers if it wants to flourish. But even after many Acts and Rules, consumers in India suffer from various problems.
Consumer remains the most neglected being in the scarcity ridden society. A business unit cannot ignore its consumers if it wants to flourish. But even after many Acts and Rules, consumers in India suffer from various problems.
World Consumer Rights Day is an annual event that brings the international consumer movement together to celebrate and show support. Participants commemorate the day by supporting all consumers' basic rights, asking that those rights be recognized and preserved, and denouncing market abuses and social injustices that jeopardize those rights.
World Consumer Rights Day is an annual event that brings the international consumer movement together to celebrate and show support. Participants commemorate the day by supporting all consumers' basic rights, asking that those rights be recognized and preserved, and denouncing market abuses and social injustices that jeopardize those rights.
The date for World Consumer Rights Day
The date for World Consumer Rights Day
Every year on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day is commemorated to safeguard consumer rights and to ensure that customers are not subjected to market exploitation or social injustice that may jeopardize their rights.
Every year on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day is commemorated to safeguard consumer rights and to ensure that customers are not subjected to market exploitation or social injustice that may jeopardize their rights.
Meanwhile India celebrates National Consumers Rights Day on 24 December.
Meanwhile India celebrates National Consumers Rights Day on 24 December.
Problems Consumer face
Problems Consumer face
Adulteration, exploitation, lack of awareness are some of the common problems consumer face these days.
Adulteration, exploitation, lack of awareness are some of the common problems consumer face these days.
The Theme to World Consumer Rights Day 2022
The Theme to World Consumer Rights Day 2022
Consumer's International on their website has informed that 'Fair Digital Finance' is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022. It is being held from 14-18 march, this year.
Consumer's International on their website has informed that 'Fair Digital Finance' is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022. It is being held from 14-18 march, this year.
On this day, numerous campaigns and actions are held in order to effect change and alteration in government policy in favour of consumers, as well as corporate behaviour toward customers.
On this day, numerous campaigns and actions are held in order to effect change and alteration in government policy in favour of consumers, as well as corporate behaviour toward customers.
The history to World Consumer Rights Day
The history to World Consumer Rights Day
World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on 15 March 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.
World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on 15 March 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.
Global Consumer Protection
Global Consumer Protection
It’s now more than 50 years since President John F Kennedy articulated the concept of consumer rights in his historic message to the US congress. Yet in many countries the goal of realising these rights is still a long way off.
It’s now more than 50 years since President John F Kennedy articulated the concept of consumer rights in his historic message to the US congress. Yet in many countries the goal of realising these rights is still a long way off.
In recent years platforms have championed the interests of consumers at the very highest level, from bringing the UN Guidelines for Consumer Protection up to date, to influencing international standards, and calling for United Nations recognition of World Consumer Rights Day on 15 March.
In recent years platforms have championed the interests of consumers at the very highest level, from bringing the UN Guidelines for Consumer Protection up to date, to influencing international standards, and calling for United Nations recognition of World Consumer Rights Day on 15 March.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!