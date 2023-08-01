Once ‘bosom buddies’, Meghan Markle no more friends with George Clooney; Gravity actor says he doesn’t know her1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
The dynamics between Meghan Markle and George Clooney have apparently changed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have hit a snag in their friendship with Hollywood A-lister George Clooney. Reports suggest that the once close pals are no longer as tight-knit as they used to be since Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×