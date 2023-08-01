comScore
Tue Aug 01 2023 14:41:21
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have hit a snag in their friendship with Hollywood A-lister George Clooney. Reports suggest that the once close pals are no longer as tight-knit as they used to be since Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018.

Previously described as "bosom buddies", Meghan and George enjoyed each other's company, and George and his wife, Amal, were frequent visitors to the royal couple's homes in LA and Oxfordshire, the Daily Mirror reported. 

However, it appears that the dynamics have changed, with George and Amal seemingly forming a closer bond with King Charles, even making an appearance at a Prince's Trust event in London.

The shift in their friendship has become evident when George was asked if he knew Meghan. The Gravity actor simply replied, "I don't". Notably, he did attend their Windsor Chapel wedding in the past, according to the Mail.

The reports of the fallout between the Clooneys and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come amid speculations that Meghan is looking to establish herself as a "power player" in Hollywood. Recently, Meghan was reported to have signed with a renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavour, in hopes of rubbing shoulders with the LA elite.

LiveMint earlier reported that Harry and Meghan are contemplating a potential move to Malibu, home of A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio. According to reports, they are exploring the option of purchasing a property in the charming area of Malibu, which would offer them a closer proximity to the bustling heart of Los Angeles.

However, it seems that not all Hollywood A-listers are extending a warm welcome to the couple. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and talk show queen Oprah Winfrey have allegedly left them off their invite lists. 

Other influential figures in the industry, such as Rob Lowe and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, have also been rumoured to have distanced themselves from the couple. Interestingly, all these celebrities have homes in Montecito, which are just a stone's throw away from Meghan and Harry's mansion.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
