Once-in-a-century flooding swamps Somalia after historic drought
Around 1.6 million people in Somalia could be affected by the heavy seasonal downpours, which have been worsened by the combined impact of two climate phenomenons, El Niño, and the Indian Ocean Dipole, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said
The United Nations has described floods that uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighbouring countries in East Africa following a historic drought as a once-in-a-century event.
