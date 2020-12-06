One answer to America’s recycling problems—make big brands pay

One answer to America’s recycling problems—make big brands pay5 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Consumer-product makers are under pressure to pitch in as customers and lawmakers pay more attention to plastic waste
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consumer-product makers are under pressure to pitch in as customers and lawmakers pay more attention to plastic waste
Who should pay to recycle discarded cereal boxes, drinks bottles and detergent containers?
The makers of such products have long fought efforts to make them pay for the cost of dealing with packaging waste. Now, trade groups that represent companies like Procter & Gamble Co. and PepsiCo Inc. are softening that stance, as consumers become more concerned about plastic waste and municipalities struggle to cover the costs of their recycling programs.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.