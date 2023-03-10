One bank folds, another wobbles and Wall Street asks if it’s a crisis

One bank folds, another wobbles and Wall Street asks if it’s a crisis4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?
