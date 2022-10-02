‘One day…’: What Priyanka Chopra said about the voting rights in US

We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on 8 November: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on the social media site
Actor Priyanka Chopra who resides in the United States took to Instagram to share a note on her discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Both women held their discussion at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum conference.
A note attached with the social media post started with a quote by Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the second woman and the first Jewish woman ever appointed to the US Supreme Court, and then Chopra dragged on to talk about how women have been creating a space where they can come together and work collectively to "right the wrongs".
"While I don't vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will." while talking about voting rights in US. Chopra in her lengthy note also thanked WLF (World Leader Forum) and Secretary Hillary Clinton for inviting her to the organisation.
See the post here
Priyanka started her note with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quote, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception." She added, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We've been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."
She further added, "Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8. Everyone has a role to play towards that... to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."
Chopra further went ahead to speak about the voting rights in US. She wrote, "While I don't vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan."
