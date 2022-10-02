‘One day…’: What Priyanka Chopra said about the voting rights in US

Priyanka started her note with Ruth Bader Ginsburg's quote, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception." She added, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We've been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."