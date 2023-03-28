Nashville shooting : Former student, Audrey Hale, who shot through the doors of a The Covenant School in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had sent a text to their friend on Instagram just couple of minutes before the orchestrating the massacre.

According to latest news update on the massacre that killed three children, the Nashville Police has found out that Audrey Hale had sent a cryptic message to their friend on Instagram.

In the message they wrote, “One day this will make more sense. I have left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen", reported CNN.

This message was sent just couple of minutes before Audrey started shooting. By the time the friend, Averianna Patton, rang the police about a possible crime, Audrey had already started shooting.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say exactly what drove the shooter to open fire Monday morning at The Covenant School before being killed by police.

The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

Here are five facts of US School shooter

-The city's chief of police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old Nashville resident and a former student of the same school, who the police identified as female to male trans-person

-Audrey Hale had no previous criminal records before opening fire inside the Covenant School. According to reports, Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2022

-Audrey Hale left behind a manifesto, the police said that had maps of the Covenant School that featured entry-exit points and CCTV camera units

The police said Audrey Hale "was prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement". The manifesto indicates that the school was only one among multiple locations where Hale had plans for mass shootings

-According tot he Police Audrey had a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre

-Audrey Hale entered the Covenant School with at least two assault rifles and a handgun. Hale entered the school through a side entrance, fired multiple shots while advancing through the building, before being shot down by the police.