At least one person was dead, while three were critically injured after gunfire erupted on Christmas Eve in Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, United States. The police informed that the incident occurred after a fight between two groups and they had detained ‘multiple people’ and were 'working to determine their involvement.'

“At 4:34 pm on Sunday, December 24, 2023, CSPD received a call for service for shots fired at the Citadel Mall. Officers responded and determined that a fight had broken out between two groups of people. One adult male was found deceased in the mall from a gunshot wound," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. A video of the gunfire exchange is doing rounds on social media where two groups can be seen in a brawl with each other while the people around remain in panic.

The police informed that "two adult males were transported in serious condition to local hospitals, suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. One female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. CSPD has multiple people detained and is working to determine their involvement.

“There is no known threat to the community at this time. The mall has been cleared and closed. If you have any information, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 634-STO," the statement from the police department added.

Florida Christmas shooting

The gunfire in Colorado Springs comes a day after a shooting incident was reported from the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. At least one person was killed in the incident and several others were injured after a person identified as a young man in a black hoodie opened fire on the people in the mall.

The police identified the deceased as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, who was shot multiple times. The gunman also shot at several other people on the scene and they were rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

