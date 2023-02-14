Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Monday night, in which several people were injured and one dead, according to authorities and local news media. Police swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect of gunfire.

The university police on its official Twitter handle informed that shots were fired in two locations, near an academic building called Berkey Hall and an athletic facility known as IM East.

"There are multiple reported injuries," MSU said on its official police and public safety Twitter feed. It later said an unspecified number of victims were being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, inside Berkey Hall, citing Michigan State University (MSU) spokesperson Emily Guerrant, but Reuters could not independently verify that information.

Police said that several campus buildings had been cleared and secured nearly two hours after the gunfire report. Initially, the single suspect was described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large, and believed to be on foot, the city of East Lansing tweeted.

Meanwhile, the authorities urged the students, faculty members, and residents in the surrounding to ‘shelter in place’, while the police officials searched for the lone suspect.

The incident came roughly 14 months after a deadly mass shooting on November 30, 2021, at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, about 80 miles east of East Lansing, in which a 15-year-old student opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol.

Four classmates were killed and six other students and a teacher were wounded in that attack, the deadliest US school shooting that year.

Authorities said the teenage suspect, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, used a gun his parents bought him as a Christmas present despite signs that he was emotionally disturbed. Both parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter that she was being briefed on the East Lansing shooting.

(With Reuters inputs)