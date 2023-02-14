One dead, several injured in shooting at Michigan State University
US shooting incidents: Police said that several campus buildings had been cleared and secured nearly two hours after the gunfire report.
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Monday night, in which several people were injured and one dead, according to authorities and local news media. Police swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect of gunfire.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×