In pics | Zayn Malik, Harry Styles reunite to mourn One Direction member Liam Payne, ex Cheryl joins heartfelt farewell

Liam Payne's funeral took place at St Mary’s Church, attended by family, friends, and music industry figures. The service honored his legacy following his tragic death at 31 in Buenos Aires, with touching tributes and floral arrangements reflecting his interests.

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Harry Styles departs after the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, near London, Britain,
Harry Styles departs after the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, near London, Britain,(REUTERS)

Liam Payne’s life was celebrated in a heartfelt and emotional ceremony on Wednesday, as family, friends, and former bandmates gathered to bid farewell to the One Direction star. The intimate service took place in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, just over a month after his tragic passing at the age of 31.

Liam Payne’s One Direction Bandmates Emotional Service

Among those in attendance were Payne’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik – who were joined by Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and his ex-partner Cheryl, with whom he shares their 7-year-old son, Bear Grey.

Zayn Malik arrives to attend the funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, near London, Britain
Harry Styles walks after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday
Former One Direction band member Niall Horan (R) leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St Mary's church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. The funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died last month after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room was held on Wednesday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St Mary's church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. The funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died last month after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room was held on Wednesday

 

Cheryl, a former member of Girls Aloud, was seen comforting Payne's family alongside her bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

Cheryl Tweedy, the former partner of One Direction singer Liam Payne, walks after his funeral service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England

Music Figures Attend Liam Payne's Funeral

Liam Payne's funeral also saw appearances from some of the biggest names in music. Simon Cowell, co-creator of One Direction and the man behind the group’s rise to fame on The X Factor, was there, offering his condolences to Payne’s family. The television personality was accompanied by his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell (R) and Lauren Silverman leave after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at a St Mary's church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. The funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died last month after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room was held on Wednesday.

Other mourners included TV presenters James Corden, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Scott Mills, and Adrian Chiles, all of whom paid their respects to the late star.

James Corden leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St Mary's church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. The funeral of former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died last month after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room was held on Wednesday.

Tributes Pour In, Celebrating Liam Payne's Legacy

Liam Payne's funeral was filled with touching tributes, including one floral arrangement in the shape of 10-pin bowling pins, a nod to one of Liam Payne’s favourite hobbies.

People carry the coffin of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, during his funeral, at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, near London, Britain

His coffin, draped in beautiful floral tributes spelling "son" and "daddy," was carried into St Mary’s Church in a white horse-drawn hearse. After the service, four pallbearers gently carried the coffin from the church, followed by Liam Payne's parents and Cheryl.

Untimely Passing of a Liam Payne

Funeral goer holds the order of service with the image of former One Direction singer Liam Payne on it, on the day of his funeral at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, near London, Britain

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, following a fall from the third floor of a hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His family issued a statement, expressing their heartbreak and remembering him as “kind, funny, and brave.”

An autopsy confirmed that the 31-year-old suffered severe internal and external injuries in the fall.

Liam Payne: The One Direction Member

Liam Payne rose to international fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2010, where he finished in third place. Despite not winning the competition, Payne, alongside his One Direction bandmates, went on to achieve monumental success, with the group selling 70 million records worldwide. Liam Payne's solo career also saw hits like Strip That Down and Bedroom Floor.

Payne is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his young son Bear, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable music and moments shared with millions.

 

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:23 AM IST
