‘One family, who wants peace,’ Xi tells Taiwan opposition leader in rare meeting - Top updates

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Cheng Li-wun, a senior Taiwanese opposition figure, on Friday in Beijing. Cheng is the first leader of the Kuomintang (KMT) to head a party delegation to mainland China on a week-long visit in over a decade.
The meeting is being closely watched around the world as the Chinese leader stepped up efforts to reunify Taiwan, strictly enforcing its One-China policy since he took over in 2012, and assigning it a high military and diplomatic priority.
China claims Taiwan as part of it and pledges to reunite it with the mainland.
Meanwhile, China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist". Lai Ching-te’s administration has urged Cheng Li-wun to press China to halt its threats, saying Beijing should instead engage directly with Taiwan’s democratically elected government in Taipei.