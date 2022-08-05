One in eight patients develop these long Covid symptoms, Check full list3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:22 AM IST
A total of 76,400 adults in the Netherlands were asked to fill out an online questionnaire on 23 common long Covid-19 symptoms.
One in eight persons who are infected with coronavirus disease, experience long term symptoms due to Covid-19 infection, according to a new study published in The Lancet journal. The study says that there has been rising concern about the lasting symptoms seen in people with long Covid-19 as more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded worldwide since the onset of this global pandemic.