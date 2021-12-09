Sixteen percent of Americans have earned money doing household chores and running errands for other people via online apps and websites, according to the Pew Research Center.

If people are younger, non-white and poorer, they are more likely to have done online gigs such as giving a ride, delivering groceries and cleaning a home, according to a survey of 10,348 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 23-29.

30% of people ages 18-29 did such jobs, compared with 18% of people ages 30-49. The ratio was lower among older people.

30% of Hispanics did so, compares with 20% of Black people, 19% of Asians and 12% of White people.

25% of lower-income people have done these jobs, compared with 13% of middle-income people and 9% of high-income earners.

More than half of the online gig workers said they wanted to save extra money or cover gaps in their incomes. Roughly six in 10 gig workers said the money they earned has been essential or important for meeting their basic needs.

Among non-white gig workers, 41% said they sometimes felt unsafe doing these jobs. compared with 28% of white counterparts. Also, 59% of non-whites were concerned about getting the coronavirus doing these jobs, compared with 38% of white workers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.