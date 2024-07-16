Offering condolences to victims in Muscat attack, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it stands ready to offer all assistance to the families.

The Indian Embassy in Oman on Tuesday said that one Indian national died and another injured in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in Muscat on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city yesterday, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life & another is injured," Indian Embassy in Oman said in a post on X.

"Embassy offers its sincere condolences & stands ready to offer all assistance to the families," Embassy added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nine people, including three attackers were killed in an assault on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Oman.

28 people, including security personnel, were also injured in the incident.

Reuters reported that four Pakistani nationals were among those killed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack came as Shi'ite Muslims observed Ashura, an annual period of mourning to commemorate the 7th century death of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.

"This is a very unprecedented event... the likes of it we have not seen in Oman's history," Reuters quoted Pakistan's Ambassador to Muscat, Imran Ali, expressing gratitude to law enforcement and hospital staff.

Speaking to AFP, Pakistan's ambassador to Oman Imran Ali said the mosque was mostly frequented by south Asian expatriates. Oman is home to at least 400,000 Pakistanis, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was "deeply saddened by the terrorist attack".

In a statement on social media platform X, he said: “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and offers full assistance in the investigation."

The US embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting and cancelled all visa appointments for Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities," it posted on X.

Oman has a population of more than four million, of whom upwards of 40 percent are expat workers, mostly from south Asia, according to government figures.

– With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!