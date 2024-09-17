One million are now dead or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war | Today News

One million are now dead or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Sep 2024, 01:25 PM IST
SummaryThe high losses on both sides are posing problems on the battlefield and accelerating demographic fears.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV , UKRAINE : The number of Ukrainians and Russians killed or wounded in the grinding 2½-year war has reached roughly one million, a staggering toll that two countries struggling with shrinking prewar populations will pay far into the future.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less