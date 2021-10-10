Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >One million malnourished Afghan children could face death, says UNICEF

One million malnourished Afghan children could face death, says UNICEF

Premium
Afghan children play in a poor neighborhood where hundreds of internally displaced people from the eastern part of the country are living
2 min read . 05:36 PM IST ANI

'Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk,' UNICEF said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KABUL : Without immediate action, an estimated one million children in Afghanistan are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2021 and could die, a top UNICEF official said after wrapping up a trip to the country, reported local media.

KABUL : Without immediate action, an estimated one million children in Afghanistan are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2021 and could die, a top UNICEF official said after wrapping up a trip to the country, reported local media.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi -- who visited Afghanistan this week -- warned that unless immediate assistance is provided "at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death", according to Ariana News.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi -- who visited Afghanistan this week -- warned that unless immediate assistance is provided "at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death", according to Ariana News.

"Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk," UNICEF said in a statement.

"Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk," UNICEF said in a statement.

Abdi met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition -- a life-threatening illness -- during his visit to Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Kabul.

Abdi met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition -- a life-threatening illness -- during his visit to Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Kabul.

While meeting with senior Taliban figures in Afghanistan, he underlined the need for children's access to basic health care, immunisation, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services, reported Ariana News.

While meeting with senior Taliban figures in Afghanistan, he underlined the need for children's access to basic health care, immunisation, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services, reported Ariana News.

Calling for polio, measles and COVID-19 immunisation to resume, he said that the immediate need is to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Calling for polio, measles and COVID-19 immunisation to resume, he said that the immediate need is to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. Abdi met with partners at a COVID-19 and polio call centre to promote vaccination, according to UNICEF.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. Abdi met with partners at a COVID-19 and polio call centre to promote vaccination, according to UNICEF.

Stressing the importance of all boys and girls to continue their education, Abidi said that they should "participate meaningfully in building the future of their country".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India restarts 2018 agreement permitting visa-free trav ...

Premium

India restarts covid vaccine export

Premium

Power Minister says Delhi will get ‘as much power as re ...

Premium

India administers 95 crore Covid vaccine doses so far: Govt

Stressing the importance of all boys and girls to continue their education, Abidi said that they should "participate meaningfully in building the future of their country".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India restarts 2018 agreement permitting visa-free trav ...

Premium

India restarts covid vaccine export

Premium

Power Minister says Delhi will get ‘as much power as re ...

Premium

India administers 95 crore Covid vaccine doses so far: Govt

Stating that the UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan, Abidi said: "Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence."

Stating that the UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan, Abidi said: "Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence."

During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdi was accompanied by UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei and UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.

During his visit to Afghanistan, Abdi was accompanied by UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei and UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic de Lys.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!