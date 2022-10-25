One missile shook Ukraine’s grain trade. Another might kill it

Although a forensic investigation is still underway, initial indications are that Oleksiy Vadaturskyy and his wife Raisa were killed by one of the precision guided S-300 anti-aircraft missiles that Russian forces have been firing for months at ground targets in Mykolaiv, their home town at the mouth of the river Bug. According to their son, the couple took shelter in their basement just before dawn. After an initial blast just 50-60 meters along their street; a second missile plunged through the house around 15 minutes later, detonating near where they sat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}