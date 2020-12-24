One mn vaccinated in US, 20 mn doses by Jan, yet the pace is slow: US official

More than a million Americans have already received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines , US officials say adding that they are on track to deliver 20 million vaccine doses by the first week of January. However, the concern is how quickly those 20 million shots will get into arms isn't clear.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said jurisdictions had logged the first million shots with his agency since the biggest immunization drive in US history kicked off on December 14.

Meanwhile, in a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Operation Warp Speed an official said states are administering doses at a “good pace" and are “immunising quite a bit of people."

But the chief science adviser for the US vaccine push added that vaccinating people is going “slower than we thought it would be."

Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of the government's Operation Warp Speed, said the objective of injecting 20 million people this month was "unlikely to be met," adding that a delay was beginning to emerge between doses being distributed to sites and the shots being administered.

But he remained confident of being able to inoculate 100 million people in the first quarter of 2021 and another 100 million by the second quarter.

US President-elect Joe Biden earlier this month pledged that getting 100 million people vaccinated is one of his COVID-19 priorities for the first 100 days.

The shipments are for vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna.

Pfizer deal finalized

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it had purchased an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the shots set to be delivered by July.

That brings the current US supply of Covid-19 vaccine to 400 million doses -- half from Pfizer and half from Moderna -- allowing the country to immunize 200 million people under the two-shot regimens.

The agreement includes options for an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

