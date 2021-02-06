British television adventurer Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, took to his Instagram and Twitter page to post a picture of him that he shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his wild adventures in India.

The photograph shows the survival expert and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks," tweeted Grylls on Friday.

One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus pic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021

Since being posted online, his tweet has been retweeted over 13,600 times and liked 78,000 times.

The much-anticipated Discovery Channel episode featuring the Indian PM and Grylls saw Modi braving the rain and the cold in the jungles and smelling elephant dung with the British television adventurer.

Man Vs Wild episode aired back in August 2019 on Discovery Channel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via