Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'One of my favourite photos': Bear Grylls shares throwback picture of him sharing tea with PM Modi
Bear Grylls shared a throwback picture of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'One of my favourite photos': Bear Grylls shares throwback picture of him sharing tea with PM Modi

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Discovery Channel programme aired back in August 2019 saw PM Modi braving the rain and the cold in the jungles with survivalist Bear Grylls

British television adventurer Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, took to his Instagram and Twitter page to post a picture of him that he shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his wild adventures in India.

British television adventurer Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, took to his Instagram and Twitter page to post a picture of him that he shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his wild adventures in India.

The photograph shows the survival expert and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot

4 min read . 02:10 PM IST

Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST

How Indian cricketers stood together to snub Rihanna's comments on agri protest

2 min read . 01:21 PM IST

The photograph shows the survival expert and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot

4 min read . 02:10 PM IST

Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST

How Indian cricketers stood together to snub Rihanna's comments on agri protest

2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks," tweeted Grylls on Friday.

Since being posted online, his tweet has been retweeted over 13,600 times and liked 78,000 times.

The much-anticipated Discovery Channel episode featuring the Indian PM and Grylls saw Modi braving the rain and the cold in the jungles and smelling elephant dung with the British television adventurer.

Man Vs Wild episode aired back in August 2019 on Discovery Channel.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.