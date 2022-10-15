Biden calls Pakistan one of the most dangerous nations, then gives a reason

US President Joe Biden, while speaking at the Democratic congressional campaign committee reception in Los Angeles on Saturday, described Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations" with holds "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."
“What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said White House statement quoting US President Joe Biden at the election campaign reception as quoted by news agency ANI.
The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin's Russia. Biden concluded by saying he considered Pakistan to be the most dangerous country in the world.
"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden.
These remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US. At the event, Biden said there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century, as per ANI reports.
These comments come two days after the release of the US' National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan.
On Wednesday, the Biden administration released the Congress mandated key policy document, underlining the threat posed to the US by both China and Russia.
The National Security Strategy states that China and Russia who earlier this year announced a "no-limits partnership" are increasingly aligned with each other but the challenges they pose are distinct, ANI reported.
"We will prioritize maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," it added.
The policy document contends that competition with China is most pronounced in the Indo-Pacific, but it is also increasingly global. The US Security Strategy highlighted that the next ten years will be a decisive decade of competition with China.
