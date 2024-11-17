‘I almost died…’: Mike Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’

Mike Tyson expressed no regrets about losing to Jake Paul, stating he felt victorious for simply stepping into the ring. Despite health challenges, Tyson celebrated the experience of fighting in front of a large audience, emphasizing gratitude for the opportunity.

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 06:22 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, expressed no regrets about his loss to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing match, which he described as "one last time" in the ring.

Also Read: Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates: Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision; maintains winning streak

As reported by AFP, the 58-year-old boxing legend suffered a unanimous decision defeat to the 27-year-old YouTube star Paul on Friday at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event drew a crowd of 72,300 fans, with an additional 60 million households watching globally, according to Netflix's broadcast.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted Saturdsy on X. “I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

Also Read: Viral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about his legacy; netizens shocked at his response, here’s why

He said it was a victory simply to fight -- detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for."

Also Read: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Here’s how many watched boxing match in Texas and on Netflix—millions? Check numbers here

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an "ulcer flare-up" and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition.

"Record breaking. Love you Mike," Paul posted on X. “Numbers don't lie. Announcement coming soon…”

(With inputs from AFP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 06:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘I almost died…’: Mike Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.000.00
      Chennai
      75,791.000.00
      Delhi
      75,943.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.