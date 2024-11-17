Mike Tyson expressed no regrets about losing to Jake Paul, stating he felt victorious for simply stepping into the ring. Despite health challenges, Tyson celebrated the experience of fighting in front of a large audience, emphasizing gratitude for the opportunity.

Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, expressed no regrets about his loss to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing match, which he described as "one last time" in the ring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AFP, the 58-year-old boxing legend suffered a unanimous decision defeat to the 27-year-old YouTube star Paul on Friday at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event drew a crowd of 72,300 fans, with an additional 60 million households watching globally, according to Netflix's broadcast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted Saturdsy on X. “I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time."

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

He said it was a victory simply to fight -- detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an "ulcer flare-up" and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Record breaking. Love you Mike," Paul posted on X. “Numbers don't lie. Announcement coming soon…"