As global traffic starts to recover from pandemic lockdowns earlier this year, London has emerged as the most congested city in the world.

According to transportation analytics firm Inrix Inc., the city has the worst levels of traffic among 1,000 across 50 countries. Paris, Brussels, Moscow and New York are next on the list showing where you’re most likely to spend your time stuck in a jam.

While traffic is evidently returning, city-center travel continues to trail pre-pandemic levels, according to the study. Trips downtown in the US are 22% lower and the UK has fallen 19%, as many people continue to work at least some of the time from home.

On average, British drivers lost 73 hours this year in traffic, up from 37 hours last year but down from 115 in 2019 pre-Covid. Nationally, Brits spent nearly 1 billion hours (980 million) sat in traffic costing £595 per driver and the country £8 billion.

Some European cities are bringing back harsher restrictions such as closing nightclubs to counter a fresh virus wave, moves that could see traffic recede again. The UK is so far trying to hold the line, with the government reluctant to bring in stricter measures even as cases of the new omicron variant double every three days.

Global traffic in 2021 was still below 2019, but the increase from last year signals a significant economic recovery, according to the study.

Pre-pandemic, much of the UK’s traffic congestion centred around commutes to, from and within city centres. As the closure of offices, restaurants, entertainment, fitness centres and other brick-and-mortar storefronts, along with limits on gatherings were imposed, trips fell leading to large reduction in 2020. The trend has reversed as restrictions have been eased but has not returned to pre-Covid levels and most cities still saw lower numbers than 2019 levels.

