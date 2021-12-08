One of world's top cities officially has the world’s worst traffic

Pre-pandemic, much of the UK’s traffic congestion centred around commutes to, from and within city centres. As the closure of offices, restaurants, entertainment, fitness centres and other brick-and-mortar storefronts, along with limits on gatherings were imposed, trips fell leading to large reduction in 2020. The trend has reversed as restrictions have been eased but has not returned to pre-Covid levels and most cities still saw lower numbers than 2019 levels.