One year of Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline of key moments so far

Putin announced that regions of eastern Ukraine would become part of Russia following local “referendums". The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, condemned the decision and called the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine “suicidal." An explosion badly damaged the only bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, and Russia retaliated with missile strikes on Kyiv. Ukrainian energy infrastructure was targeted in more missile strikes, causing widespread power cuts and a UNICEF report indicating that an additional four million children had been plunged into poverty because of the war.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}