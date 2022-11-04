OneTeam, #LoveWhereYouWorked trends as 'bird app' lays-off Tweeps

#OneTeam, #LoveWhereYouWorked trends as 'bird app' lays-off Tweeps2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Reacting to Twitter's huge job layoffs, employees are announcing their dismissal from the platform with #LoveWhereYouWorked and #OneTeam
Reacting to Twitter's huge job layoffs, employees are announcing their dismissal from the platform with #LoveWhereYouWorked and #OneTeam
Twitter employees worldwide began receiving messages that their work accounts had been locked out amid"huge" job layoffs. According to reports, a "substantial portion" of the Tweeps have already received a pink slip, and offices around the world have been closed.
Twitter employees worldwide began receiving messages that their work accounts had been locked out amid"huge" job layoffs. According to reports, a "substantial portion" of the Tweeps have already received a pink slip, and offices around the world have been closed.
Twitter had announced that it would temporarily lock its offices on Friday and inform staff through email later in the day as to whether they were being laid off.
Twitter had announced that it would temporarily lock its offices on Friday and inform staff through email later in the day as to whether they were being laid off.
Employees took on the same platform that was laying them off to express themselves as the micro-blogging site notified them of their dismissal.
Employees took on the same platform that was laying them off to express themselves as the micro-blogging site notified them of their dismissal.
A Tweep with the handle @antonschulz who has worked as an Art director in the company tweeted, “I’m crying. Not because I lost my job. But because of the love and support between all the Tweeps right now! Truly feel so fortunate to have had the chance to experience something so magnificent and special. #LoveWhereYouWorked"
A Tweep with the handle @antonschulz who has worked as an Art director in the company tweeted, “I’m crying. Not because I lost my job. But because of the love and support between all the Tweeps right now! Truly feel so fortunate to have had the chance to experience something so magnificent and special. #LoveWhereYouWorked"
Many employees have started looking for new job opportunities. A laid off employee Adam Bennett posted, “I’m going to take some time out to recharge and enjoy my new home in Canada. If anyone is hiring Staff Engs or other technical leadership roles remotely, I’d love to chat about what I can do for you in 2023. #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam"
Many employees have started looking for new job opportunities. A laid off employee Adam Bennett posted, “I’m going to take some time out to recharge and enjoy my new home in Canada. If anyone is hiring Staff Engs or other technical leadership roles remotely, I’d love to chat about what I can do for you in 2023. #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam"
Another employee expressed the joy for working at the company and the sorrow of dismissal in his tweet. He wrote, “Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun. My career, my character and my aspirations are forever changed by this incredible place and more importantly, its people. Be well, Tweeps! #OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked"
Another employee expressed the joy for working at the company and the sorrow of dismissal in his tweet. He wrote, “Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun. My career, my character and my aspirations are forever changed by this incredible place and more importantly, its people. Be well, Tweeps! #OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked"
Another Tweep wished for a better future for colleagues. She tweeted, “I don’t tweet about my day job much but it’s hard to believe that after 5 years my time at Twitter has come to an end. Here’s hoping all my fellow tweeps can land somewhere that treats them the way they deserve. Always #LoveWhereYouWorked . Thanks #OneTeam"
Another Tweep wished for a better future for colleagues. She tweeted, “I don’t tweet about my day job much but it’s hard to believe that after 5 years my time at Twitter has come to an end. Here’s hoping all my fellow tweeps can land somewhere that treats them the way they deserve. Always #LoveWhereYouWorked . Thanks #OneTeam"
Lara, another Tweep called working at Twitter to be her dream job and wished for more time in the job.
Lara, another Tweep called working at Twitter to be her dream job and wished for more time in the job.
Another Tweep expressed grief on being laid off writing, "Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙"
Another Tweep expressed grief on being laid off writing, "Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙"
Few Tweeps rather expressed joy of working at Twitter. Yash Agarwal tweeted, “Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter"
Few Tweeps rather expressed joy of working at Twitter. Yash Agarwal tweeted, “Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter"
Since Elon Musk has assumed the chair of Twitter chief, there have been drastic changes in the social media firm. The domino effect that started with the laying off of CEO Parag Agarwal has now chained into global job cuts in the firm
Since Elon Musk has assumed the chair of Twitter chief, there have been drastic changes in the social media firm. The domino effect that started with the laying off of CEO Parag Agarwal has now chained into global job cuts in the firm